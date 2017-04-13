HS Softball Roundup: Packers and Mustangs Cruise to Victories

Gabby Dubois: 3-run Home Run

FARGO, N.D. — The top two teams in high school softball in North Dakota were back in action on Thursday. The Packers of West Fargo headed to Minnesota to take on Moorhead. The Packers defeated the Spuds 14-0. Gabby Dubois hit a 3-run Home run in the win.

The Sheyenne Mustangs were also in the win column today. The Mustangs downed Grand Forks Red River 20-1 in 5 innnings and 14-4 in 6 innings.

West Fargo heads to Grand Forks to play Red River next Tuesday.