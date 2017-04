Hubbard County Pursuit Sends Man to the Hospital

A man is in the hospital after a rollover in Hubbard County

A pursuit in Hubbard County late Wednesday afternoon ended in a rollover.

A car driven by 37-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, was being pursued by sheriff’s deputies when the car hit gravel and rolled multiple times on a county road north of Akeley.

Castle escaped injury. His passenger, 48-year old David Altepeter, of Stillwater, was injured and is hospitalized at Essentia Hospital in Fargo.