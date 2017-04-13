MN DOT Announces West Central MN 2017 Construction Projects

Nineteen Different Construction Projects are Set For 2017 in District 4, Some Starting This Month

Minnesota drivers can expect to see a lot of construction projects in the upcoming months.

MN DOT announced that they will be doing nineteen different construction projects throughout West Central Minnesota starting as early as next week.

The projects vary from reconstruction and resurfacing of the Detroit Lakes HWY 10 Bridge to repainting and replacing the anti-icing system of the Red River Bridge.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow of MN State Patrol gave some advice to drivers going through the construction zones, “Plan ahead and be prepared. Know where these work zones are at, the most important thing is always paying attention, that’s one of the most problematic things we see when we investigate these crashes that occur within work zones are people not paying attention.”

To see all of MN DOT’s 2017 construction plans click here.