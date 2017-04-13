ND Medical Marijuana Bill Headed to Governor’s Desk

The Senate got the needed two-thirds majority on Thursday to amend the citizen initiative. The House did the same earlier this month.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ The North Dakota Legislature has approved a comprehensive measure that regulates the state’s voter-approved medical marijuana initiative.

The bill now heads to Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.

The measure, called the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act, won 65 percent voter approval in November. It allows the use of marijuana as medicine for people who suffer from debilitating illnesses.

Fargo financial planner Rilie Ray Morgan headed the initiative campaign. He says he is mostly satisfied with the new rules but another citizen initiative is possible if medical marijuana is not available in the state within the next year.