State Senator From Devils Lake Elected President Pro Tempore

North Dakota Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. – Devils Lake Republican Sen. Dave Oehlke has been chosen as the North Dakota Senate’s new president pro tempore.

The job involves presiding over Senate sessions when the lieutenant governor is absent.

Oehlke will have the job until the next regular session of the Legislature begins in January 2019.

The GOP has the majority in the Senate, and Oehlke defeated Fargo Democrat Merrill Piepkorn to win the job.