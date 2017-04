Coach of the Week: West Fargo Softball’s Pat Johnson

The Packers are 9-0, going for their 20th consecutive state title

FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo softball coach Pat Johnson is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Johnson is in his 23rd season coaching the Packers, and he has led them to a state championship in each of the last 19 seasons.

This year, West Fargo is already off to another hot 9-0 start, outscoring opponents 109-25 in the stretch.