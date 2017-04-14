College Softball: Bison Split Double Header with Coyotes

KK Leddy tosses three-hit shutout for NDSU in 8-0 win.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — KK Leddy tossed a three-hit shutout and Zoe Stavrou knocked in four runs to lead North Dakota State to an 8-0 win over South Dakota in the first game, while the Coyotes’ Rachel Cue answered with four-hit 1-0 shutout in game two as NDSU and USD split a Summit League doubleheader played on a windy Friday, April 14, before 108 spectators at the Ellig Sports Complex.

North Dakota State (5-3 SL, 18-24) and South Dakota (5-6 SL, 14-25) are scheduled to close out the three-game series at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15.

Leddy, a sophomore right-hander from Middleburg, Fla., recorded her first shutout of the season and third of her career in the opener. She allowed two of the three hits in the top of the second inning when South Dakota threatened with runners in scoring position. Leddy induced a ground out to the mound, claimed her first of five strikeouts and ended the threat with a ground out to third baseman Julia Luciano. Leddy had no walks and evened her record at 6-6.

NDSU took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Stephanie Soriano led off with a double, moved to third on a ground out and scored on Zoe Stavrou’s line drive sacrifice fly to right center.

The Bison extended the lead to 5-0 and did its scoring with two outs in the bottom of the second. Soriano started the scoring with a RBI single to right to knock in Julia Luciano, while Stavrou drilled a two-run single up the middle to drive in Dani Renner and Soriano. Madyson Camacho scored on an error.

North Dakota State tacked on a run in the bottom of the fourth to push the lead to 6-0. Soriano singled, stole second and scored on Stavrou’s two-out double to left center. Soriano finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, while Stavrou went 2-for-3 as the Bison finished with 12 hits.

NDSU closed out the scoring with two runs in the fifth. Camacho’s RBI single sent Luciano home, while Vanessa Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk to end the game.

Megan Green (4-10) took the loss for South Dakota. Green walked four and struck out two. Jessica Rogers led USD with a pair of hits.

South Dakota scored the second game’s only run in the top of the fourth inning. Shelby Keil doubled to right center to score Jamie Holscher with two outs. Holscher went 3-for-3 to lead the Coyotes.

That’s all the offense USD pitcher Cue (5-8) needed. Cue limited the Bison to four hits including a pair of singles to Soriano. She struck out four, hit a pair of batters and walked one.

Jacquelyn Sertic (12-18) took the loss for NDSU. Sertic struck out five, hit one batter and issued no walks.