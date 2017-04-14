Easter Weekend Kicks Off With an Eggstravaganza

Fargo children hunted for over 1000 Easter Eggs at the annual Easter Eggstravaganza

FARGO, N.D. — A weekend of Easter egg hunts is underway in Fargo with Easter just a hop, skip and a jump away.

Kids were hopping all over Yunker Farm for the 28th annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

Children of all ages searched for and dyed eggs to create ‘egg’cellent art.

More than a thousand eggs were spread out on the lawn.

They were divided into areas for younger and older kids so everyone could get a chance to find some.

Even the Easter Bunny made a special appearance.

“They’re excited and I think the parents are just as excited because it brings back lots of memories when they went on egg hunts when they were little,” said Yvette Nasset, Executive Director with the Children’s Museum. “Our whole motto here at the museum is that children learn through play and adults learn how to play again.”

The Easter Eggstravaganza will have egg hunts tomorrow at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm.