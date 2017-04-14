Giving Families A Bright Future: The Jeremiah Program

School plus single parenting can equal hardship. But this group is making it more doable.

If being a parent is a full-time job, then being a single parent is working a double shift all at once. Add the pursuit of higher education on top of that, and you can see why some single moms are struggling.

That’s where the Jeremiah Program comes in. It supports college-track education with early childhood education, life skills training and safe and affordable housing, giving single moms of young children a way to get both generations on the right foot to economic independence.

The Fargo-Moorhead Jeremiah Program’s Executive Director Diane Solinger sat down with Emily Welker live in-studio on the KVRR Morning Show to give her a sneak peek into their event coming up April 27th and to talk about the importance of education for kids and parents, and the program’s inspiring mission.