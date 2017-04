LIVE: Why A Bunny May Not Make A Good Easter Present

Bernie The Bunny Joins Us On KVRR Local News

Red River Zoo Executive Director Sally Jacobson joins us on KVRR Local News to talk rabbits ahead of Easter.

She brings Bernie the bunny, one of the zoo’s three rabbits.

Jacobson explains why rabbits might not make the best present for kids on Easter morning.

Luckily, the zoo will be open on Easter, and the zoo’s rabbits will be on display for anyone looking for some Easter fun.

Find out more information by visiting the Red River Zoo’s website at this link.