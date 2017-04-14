Man Dies in Moorhead Duplex Fire

The fire also left two victims hospitalized

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Firefighters were called out early this morning to a fire at a Moorhead duplex. Two people were hospitalized and an elderly man died.

It was 1:40 this morning when firefighters were called to 2422 Country Club Parkway in Moorhead.

“They arrived to find a significant amount of fire showing from the street side and when crews made their way around the building they realized that the entire first floor was on fire,” said Jeff Wallin, Assistant Chief with the Moorhead Fire Department.

Two adult females were out of the duplex when firefighters arrived. Both were transported to Sanford hospital.

Once inside, fire crews found a deceased male victim.

“At some point in time there were concerns that a male was in that building and he was found during that search,” said Wallin.

“When I found out they found a body it was kind of sad they found a body in there,” said Lynne Mohler.

Mohler is one of the victim’s neighbors.

“I was surprised. I was surprised,” said Mohler.

After living here for 19 years, she says she’s gotten to know her neighbor very well.

“He was nice he was an older gentleman. He was always really nice to me. Friendly and talked to everybody,” said Mohler.

The Moorhead Fire Department were joined by the state fire marshal and the bureau of criminal investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

According to the Moorhead Fire Department, the damage to the duplex is extensive, but it’s not certain as to whether the house is a total loss or not.