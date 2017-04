Melinda’s Garden: Seed-Starting Success

We still have a few weeks until we can put out our plants. Get the jump on things with seed starting.

We’re still a few weeks off from the last frost date in the region, so you probably want to hold off on getting your plants in the ground until then.

In the meantime, consider starting some plants from seed. It’s an economical way to fill in your garden and get your green thumb working before the growing season starts for most home gardeners in the Red River Valley and lakes region. Melinda Myers gives us the tips on how to make your seeds sprout — and thrive.