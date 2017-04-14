West Fargo Church Upholds Good Friday Tradition

St. Andrew Lutheran Church held their annual CrossWalk

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church are walking with the cross for a more traditional celebration of Easter. Church members gathered this morning to celebrate Good Friday with the 2017 CrossWalk.

They started off with devotion and a partial screening of ‘The Passion of The Christ.’

Then they made their way down 13th Avenue holding a cross.

Members of the church say they wanted to remind the community of how Easter started.

“In the bible, Jesus carried the cross and he was forced to carry the cross for a long distance and as we carry it across 13th, we are witnessing all the people driving and they can see what he did and it’s just a really good reminder of the pain and suffering he had to go through for us,” said Addie Rossow, youth member with St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

A lunch was provided after the walk for participants and church members.