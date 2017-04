Woman Pulled From Red River

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to Iwen Park at 52nd Avenue and University Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m.

A woman was pulled from the Red River in South Fargo this afternoon.

Someone in the park spotted the woman in the water.

She was taken to an area hospital.

Her condition hasn’t been released.