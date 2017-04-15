College Baseball Roundup: Bison Win in Extras, Cobs Walk-off Twice

N. Leintz walk-off grand slam propels Concordia to victory.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Junior infielder Matt Elsenpeter hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the North Dakota State University baseball team a 2-1 win over the Fort Wayne Mastodons Saturday, April 15, in game two of a three-game Summit League series at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, NDSU improves to 16-18 overall and 8-6 in Summit League play and clinches its fourth consecutive Summit League series win. It’s the first time in the division I era North Dakota State has won four straight weekend series.

With the contest tied, 1-1, entering the bottom of the 11th, NDSU junior infielder Mason Pierzchalski led-off the inning with a double to right center.

Freshman Jake Malec entered the game to pinch run for Pierzchalski, before a ground out, intentional walk and fly out brought Elsenpeter to the plate with two outs.

The Watertown, Minn., native belted a 1-2 pitch into right field, allowing Malec to score from second base to give the Bison the 2-1 walk-off victory.

Pierzchalski, Elsenpeter and Ben Petersen each tallied two hits to lead North Dakota State at the plate in the game.

NDSU reliever Kevin Folman (3-0) earned the win on the mound after surrendering no earned runs on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Bison right-handed stating pitcher Reed Pfannenstein pitched eight strong innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks. He also induced a season-best four double plays in the contest.

Infielder Brandon Yoho posted three hits to pace the Mastodons (6-26 overall, 1-13 Summit League).

Reliever Mitchell Ley (1-4) suffered the loss for Fort Wayne after giving up an earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

North Dakota State is scheduled to play Fort Wayne in the series finale on Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Concordia Cobbers baseball team won a pair of games over Augsburg on Saturday, both in walk-off fashion. In game one Nate Leintz hit a grand slam in the last inning to propel Concordia to the 8-4 win. In game two, Turner Storm hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 Cobber win.