College Softball Roundup: USD Shuts out NDSU Again

UND's back-to-back Home runs in the second seal victory over Hornets.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – Conceding just one run in a 6-1 win over Sac State on Saturday afternoon, redshirt junior pitcher Kaylin VanDomelen earned her 27th career win at UND, becoming the programs new Division I wins leader.

Not only did VanDomelen record seven strikeouts in the contest, but she also led the Fighting Hawks on offense with two hits, one being a solo shot home run in the third inning and the second being an RBI-single in the fourth. She is now batting .308 on the season, second on the team, while leading the Big Sky Conference in both earned-run average (1.86) and batters struck out (140).

With the win, North Dakota improves to 19-25 on the season with a 5-6 record in Big Sky play, marking the most conference wins in a season since joining the Big Sky in 2013.

The Fighting Hawks used 10 hits to score its six runs against the Hornets, as five of the six runs were scored off of four home runs.

UND got on the board in the third inning. Mary Martin led off with a single to right field and Marina Marzolino hit her fifth home run of the season for the two-run lead. Sac State changed pitchers after the Marzolino’s homer, but Dani Romero followed up with her own home run to put UND ahead 3-0.

VanDomelen’s seventh home run of the season came on the first pitch she faced with one out in the third inning.

In the fourth, Autumn Cervantez led off with the team’s fourth homer of the day to put UND on top 5-0. VanDomelen would then later hit an RBI single to score Lindsey Harford for UND’s final run of the game.

Sacramento State ended North Dakota’s shutout bid with their own home run in the sixth to end up making the final score 6-1.

North Dakota hits the road next weekend, April 21-22, for a three-game series against Northern Colorado. Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. (CT), with Saturday’s game beginning at 3 p.m.

—

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Rachel Cue threw her second straight shutout, a three-hitter, and Camille Fowler went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead South Dakota to a 7-0 win over North Dakota State in a Summit League softball game played Saturday, April 15, before 151 spectators at the Ellig Sports Complex. USD won two of three games in the series.

NDSU (5-4 SL, 18-25) is scheduled to play at league-leading Western Illinois (8-2 SL, 17-23) on April 22-23 in Macomb. The Leathernecks are hosting IUPUI in a doubleheader today.

Cue (6-8) shut out the Bison for the second straight day. She allowed only seven hits over 14 innings in the series. Cue struck out three, hit three batters and walked one in completing her third shutout of the season.

South Dakota (6-6 SL, 15-25) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on Christy Warnock’s two-out line drive home run over the left field fence.

The Coyotes extended the the lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Lauren Slater drew a bases-loaded walk, while Fowler delivered a two-out, two-run single to center.

USD widened the gap to 6-0 in the top of the sixth. Morgan Vasa had a RBI single, while Jamie Holscher scored on a wild pitch. Jessica Rogers’ squeeze bunt scored Fowler in the seventh to make the final. Warnock and Vasa each had two hits as the Coyotes finished with nine overall.

KK Leddy (6-7) and Jacquelyn Sertic pitched for North Dakota State with Leddy taking the loss. The pair combined to strike out eight and walk four.

The Bison, which stranded eight runners, were paced by doubles from Bre Beatty and Montana DeCamp. Stephanie Soriano was hit by pitch twice to tie the NDSU single-game record