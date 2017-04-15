Kids and Adults Channel Their Inner Nerd

Nerd Nook held a one day pop up at West Acres Mall

FARGO, N.D. — Nerds are uniting for an Easter pop-up at the West Acres Mall. Nerd Nook is a gender-neutral educational toy shop which inspires innovation through play.

The Easter pop-up was set up for one day at West Acres Mall for kids to get a hands-on experience of their games.

The pop-up frequently stops downtown, and owners hope it will make more frequent appearances.

Their goal is to help provide more educational opportunities to the community.

“People are looking for items for Easter baskets or gifts for Easter so this a nice alternative to a lot of candy and chocolate,” said Carrie Leopald, Nerd Nook’s Chief Nerd.

Some of the profits will go back to the Inspire Innovation Lab.