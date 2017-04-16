Emergency Declaration for 9 North Dakota Counties

North Dakota Governor Burgum issues an Emergency Declaration for 9 counties

Gov. Burgum has issued an emergency declaration for nine northeastern counties experiencing spring flooding.

Burgum had previously issued an executive order on March 24 declaring a state of emergency for Walsh County.

The new order covers Bottineau, Cavalier, McHenry, Pembina, Pierce, Renville, Rolette and Towner counties.

Overland flooding from snowmelt has washed out gravel roads and damaged culverts and bridges in several counties.

Bottineau, Cavalier and McHenry counties each are estimating damage of $200,000 or more to roads and bridges.

Pembina and Walsh counties have requested assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Neche and Grafton.