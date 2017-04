Fight Breaks Out at Coon Rapids Movie Theater

A fight breaks out after the movie ends at a theater in Coon Rapids

A big fight broke out early this morning at a movie theater in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Police say two people got minor head injuries after the fight broke out around 2 a.m.

The fight involved about 30 people as they were leaving the theater.

One person was arrested after the fight. Anoka County is still investigating the incident.