Funeral For Henning Student To Be Held at High School

Visitation and a prayer service were set for Sunday night at the school.

HENNING, MINN. (KFGO) – Funeral services for a 16 year-old student at Henning High School will be held in the gymnasium on Monday afternoon.

Jacob Quam died early Thurs. morning in a collision with a semi on Hwy. 210 near Vining.

The state patrol says the car Quam was driving was hit by the semi, which had crossed the centerline in dense fog.

