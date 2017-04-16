Looking For A Historic Getaway? Celebrate National Park Week!

In honor of national park week, national parks are offering free admission this upcoming weekend.

Looking to make a historic getaway?

If you head west, you’ll find Theodore Roosevelt National Park where many go to see the sights of the bad lands.

In Minnesota, you can enjoy the lakes and forests at Voyageurs National Park near International Falls.

Many of the park services are also holding volunteer events next Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.