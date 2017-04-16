Officer Involved Shooting In Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) _ Authorities say a 24-year-old man wielding a knife was shot and killed by a Mandan officer.

The incident happened Friday afternoon after police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Police say the man was shot after he refused to drop the knife and made an aggressive move toward one of the officers. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three responding officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. No further information was available.

 

 

