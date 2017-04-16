Rue 21 Shutting Down West Fargo Location

Retailer Filed For Bankruptcy and is Shutting Down Stores Across The Country

Another retail store will soon be saying farewell to the FM area.

Rue 21, a teen clothing store, is filing for bankruptcy and is shutting down stores across the country.

One of those stores happens to be in West Fargo.

The retail chain made the announcement on its website saying it was a difficult, but necessary decision.

So far the West Fargo store is having sales up to 50% off of all items and workers say everything must go.

While the company is shutting down stores in hundreds of locations, shoppers will still have the opportunity to buy clothes off the website.