Authorities Identify Rugby Man Fatally Hit by Train

RUGBY, N.D. — A man is dead after being hit by a train in Rugby, North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says an SUV was stopped near the train tracks on Main Street early this morning.

Howard Duck, 41, then tried to go around the barricades and was struck by the train.

Duck was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.

The train was going about 40 miles per hour at the time of the crash.