Bemidji Assistant Principal Makes Plea in Sex Case Brandon Bjerknes was arrested last month after using the alias "Brett Larson" to lure young girls on social media April 17, 2017 TJ Nelson BEMIDJI, Minn. — The assistant principal at Bemidji Middle School has pleaded not guilty to two counts of engaging in electronic communication about sexual conduct with a child. Brandon Bjerknes was arrested last month after using the alias "Brett Larson" to lure young girls on social media. Authorities say the 34-year-old posed as a 13-year-old male student on Facebook and Snapchat to talk about sex with minors. He has been placed on administrative leave by the school district. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 17.