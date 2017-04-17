Bemidji Assistant Principal Makes Plea in Sex Case

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The assistant principal at Bemidji Middle School has pleaded not guilty to two counts of engaging in electronic communication about sexual conduct with a child.

Brandon Bjerknes was arrested last month after using the alias “Brett Larson” to lure young girls on social media.

Authorities say the 34-year-old posed as a 13-year-old male student on Facebook and Snapchat to talk about sex with minors.

He has been placed on administrative leave by the school district.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 17.