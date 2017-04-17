Bison Offense Focusing on Little Things in Final Week of Spring Practice

NDSU was No. 39 in the FCS in scoring offense in 2016

FARGO, N.D. — It is game week for the North Dakota State football team.

The Bison are putting in the final preparations before their spring game on Saturday, and the emphasis is on the specifics.

“It’s just the little details,” sophomore quarterback Easton Stick said. “As an offensive lineman, understanding the fronts that are being played and where the linebackers are lining up. Understanding leverage and coverage and the different things that you’re getting and then locking in those little details that really are big things when you get to Saturday. It’s just about locking in and working on those little things.”

NDSU finished 39th in the FCS in total scoring offense, while the defense allowed the 5th-fewest points.

The Bison spring game is Saturday at 1:30 p.m.