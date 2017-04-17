Police Search for Wanted Man who Broke into Fargo Home to Hide

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police are searching for a man that fled police and is suspected of breaking into a house to hide.

The man who was wanted on a warrant was spotted by an officer around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 18th St. South.

Once the man saw police he ran.

Police soon received a report of a house break-in on the 1600 Block of 2nd Ave. South.

The homeowners said the man broke a window and was inside the house.

Police believe it was the same man.

They formed a perimeter around the house and did a K9 search, but didn’t catch the suspect.