Fargo Police Searching For Break-in Suspect

The man, who was wanted on warrants, ran on foot when police attempted to stop him in the 100 block of 18th Street South shortly after 2:30 a.m Monday.

FARGO (KFGO) – A man who fled Fargo police is suspected of breaking into a home to hide.

About the same time, residents of a home in the neighborhood called to report someone had broken a window and was inside.

Police set up perimeter, searched the home, and did a canine search but didn’t find the intruder.

Given the time and proximity to the original incident, police believe it was the same person.