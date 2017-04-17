Fargo Police Searching For Break-in Suspect

Gas Prices Hit 17-Month High
FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ The average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota has hit a 17-month high. The auto club AAA said Monday the price has risen to $2.35 a gallon for the first time since… continue reading ›
FARGO (KFGO) – A man who fled Fargo police is suspected of breaking into a home to hide.
The man, who was wanted on warrants, ran on foot when police attempted to stop him in the 100 block of 18th Street South shortly after 2:30 a.m Monday.
About the same time, residents of a home in the neighborhood called to report someone had broken a window and was inside.
Police set up perimeter, searched the home, and did a canine search but didn’t find the intruder.
Given the time and proximity to the original incident, police believe it was the same person.