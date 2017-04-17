Fatal Train Accident In Rugby

Joe Radske

RUGBY, N.D. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating a fatal train crash in Rugby.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says an SUV was stopped near the train tracks on Main Street early Monday morning, then tried to go around the barricades and was struck by the train.

The 41-year-old man was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.

Two BNSF employees on the train were not injured.

The train was going about 40 mph at the time.

 

