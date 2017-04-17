Gas Prices Hit 17-Month High

The auto club AAA said Monday the price has risen to $2.35 a gallon for the first time since November 2015.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ The average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota has hit a 17-month high.

Fuel prices have been moving up the last couple weeks because of higher crude oil prices. Also factoring into the increase is the introduction of higher-priced summer blends and a seasonal increase in demand, as well as continued maintenance on refineries.

AAA says the national average price for regular is $2.40. Gas prices are expected to continue to climb with Memorial Day approaching and travel picking up.