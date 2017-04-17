House Fire South of Moorhead

Gas Prices Hit 17-Month High
FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ The average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota has hit a 17-month high. The auto club AAA said Monday the price has risen to $2.35 a gallon for the first time since… continue reading ›
RUSTAD, MINN. (KFGO) – A home in Rustad, south of Moorhead was damaged by fire. The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. Monday at 1758 108th Avenue South.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a man inside escaped uninjured. The fire appears to have started on the main floor. There was heavy smoke damage to the residence.
Sabin firefighters responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.