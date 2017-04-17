Metro Area Mayors Kick Off Earth Week with a Snip

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to introduce new recycling bins

RED RIVER VALLEY — It’s Earth Week and the metro is participating in a variety of green, earth friendly activities.

The mayors of Fargo and Moorhead, The Chamber and MinnKota Recycling held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the new non-sort recycling bins.

They will be distributed in July.

It also gave people a chance to see the new collection trucks.

Members of public works say recycling is something every homeowner can do.

“Even my 6-year-old daughter can recycle so I lay that challenge out,” said Steve Moore, who is the public works director of Moorhead. “It’s very easy. We’ll have a guide and if it’s on that guide, throw it in that blue bin. If you’re not sure, call us at Public Works.”

During Earth Week, people are being encouraged to use reusable bags to reduce the use of plastic bags.