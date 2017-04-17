Moorhead Hockey Earns HS Play of the Winter

Jack Stetz feeds Carter Randklev for American Family Insurance High School Play of the Winter

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After weeks of voting, the winner of the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Winter comes from the Moorhead boys hockey team.

In a February game, Jack Stetz won a race to the puck, stopped on a dime and fed a great pass to Carter Randklev. Randklev finished the play with a goal that sent the goalie’s water bottle flying.

Congratulations to Moorhead boys hockey on the High School Play of the Winter.