Moorhead Hockey Earns HS Play of the Winter
Jack Stetz feeds Carter Randklev for American Family Insurance High School Play of the Winter
MOORHEAD, Minn. — After weeks of voting, the winner of the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Winter comes from the Moorhead boys hockey team.
In a February game, Jack Stetz won a race to the puck, stopped on a dime and fed a great pass to Carter Randklev. Randklev finished the play with a goal that sent the goalie’s water bottle flying.
Congratulations to Moorhead boys hockey on the High School Play of the Winter.