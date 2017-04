Multiple Fire Crews Responding to House Fire Near Hawley

HAWLEY, Minn. — Fire crews from Hawley, Hitterdal, Glyndon, Barnesville and Lake Park are battling a house fire at 26586 28th Ave. South near Hawley.

The call for help came in around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a grass fire in the area.

The Salvation Army has also been called to assist.

