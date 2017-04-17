North Dakota Authorities Make Nearly 90 Arrests During Sober Campaign

NORTH DAKOTA — More than 20 percent of the citations issued during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign were alcohol and drug-related.

A total of 867 citations were issued in North Dakota.

Officers made 88 DUI arrests during the campaign from March 1 to 31.

There were another 23 arrests or citations for other alcohol-related violations such as minor in consumption or open container and 55 drug-related arrests.

In 2016, 43 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota were alcohol-related.