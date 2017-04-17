North Dakota Authorities Make Nearly 90 Arrests During Sober Campaign

NORTH DAKOTA -- More than 20 percent of the citations issued during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign were alcohol and drug-related. A total of 867 citations were issued in North Dakota. Officers made 88 DUI arrests during… continue reading ›
RUGBY, N.D. -- A man is dead after being hit by a train in Rugby, North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says an SUV was stopped near the train tracks on Main Street early this morning. Howard Duck,… continue reading ›
FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo Police are searching for a man that fled police and is suspected of breaking into a house to hide. The man who was wanted on a warrant was spotted by an officer around 1:30 a.m.… continue reading ›