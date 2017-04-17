Prepping For the Plains Art Gala
How Does Your Garden Grow? With Plants, Pollinators and Art Nouveau At the Plains This Year.
It’s 21st year of one of the most fabulous springtime events in the F-M metro area. Plains Art Museum Development Director Sandy Thompson stopped by the KVRR Morning Show to visit live in-studio with Emily Welker about this year’s Plains Art Gala: Garden Galore. It’s a twofold theme this year, both to celebrate the resurgence of spring in the Red River Valley, and also to highlight the importance of saving pollinators. Bees, butterflies and other pollinators are threatened and in some cases endangered, depending on their species, and all are critical to our ecosystem, our food system, and of course our crops in this highly agricultural region. So come to the Gala, and celebrate the beauty of nature, the garden, and art with this Art Nouveau party on the plains!
