Sabin Fire Tackles Fire at Unique House in Rustad

RUSTAD, Minn. — The Sabin Fire Department responds to a house fire south of Moorhead in Rustad.

The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m this morning at this dome-like house at 1758 108th Avenue South.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office says one man was home but made it outside with no injuries.

The cause of the start of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The home was damaged by heavy smoke.