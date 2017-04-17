Sen. Heitkamp Talks Health Care During Tame Town Hall Meeting

The town hall style meeting invited the public to discuss the future of health care in the nation

FARGO, N.D. — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is traveling North Dakota to talk about the work she’s doing on behalf of the state.

She’s inviting the public to talk about the future of health care in the nation.

Sen. Heitkamp said it’s one of the most important public policies in the nation.

“I’ll talk about Obamacare, but let’s talk about health care,” she said to a group of local voters.

She wants people in the state to understand the changes the Republican health care plan might bring.

It’s the same topic that contributed to the contentious “Coffee with Cramer” event back in February.

Some of the same people who were contentious with Sen. Cramer approached the same concerns to Sen. Heitkamp.

“Health care is very important to me and to my family because my daughter Alison was born with a rare genetic disease,” said Jennifer Restemayer of West Fargo.

Sen. Heitkamp vowed to continue to fight so that everyone has access to affordable health care.

“We would lose the ability to provide everything that she needs,” explained Restemayer.

“As people look at what their choices are this fall, on the exchanges I think there is going to be growing concern, so we’ll see,” explained Sen. Heitkamp. “The president recently said that he would like to do health reform before he does tax reform.”

One recommendation the Senator had was to research an issue that you care about and write to state lawmakers.

Others took the opportunity to be heard face to face.

“This is my first one,” said Andrew Fugleberg, NDSU student.

Andrew is a sophomore at NDSU studying to be a veterinarian.

He asked the senator what she plans on doing to make higher education more affordable.

“I know all of the costs that go into it and how much me and my friends are struggling to pay for school in order to make our dreams come true,” he said.

Sen. Heitkamp told him she will continue to work with universities to hold them accountable.

Sen. Heitkamp is also holding a public meeting in Bismarck on Thursday.