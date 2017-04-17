UPDATE: Five Area Fire Crews, Law Enforcement Respond to House Fire Near Hawley

People inside the house were able to get out before crews arrived

HAWLEY, Minn. — Multiple fire crews spent the afternoon fighting a house fire that was sparked by a grass fire near Hawley.

Thick smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the house as firefighters worked to put it out.

Crews from Hawley and Hitterdal were called out around 4:30 to 26586 28th Avenue South.

Other crews from Lake Park, Glyndon and Barnesville were later called in to assist.

People inside the house were able to get out before crews arrived.

No word yet on the amount of damage.

The house is located about two miles south of Highway 10 and just east of Highway 32.