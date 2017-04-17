Warrant: Prince Wasn’t Prescribed Drugs Found At Paisley Park

According to the search warrants, Prince didn’t have a prescription for any of the drugs found at Paisley Park.

– Search warrants related the investigation into the death of Prince were unsealed Monday morning, showing which drugs were recovered from Paisley Park, which drugs Prince was using, where he got them from, and who he got them from. But the documents don’t reveal the big missing piece in the criminal investigation: Where did Prince get the fentanyl that killed him?

According to the search warrants, Prince didn’t have a prescription for any of the drugs found at Paisley Park. Investigators learned Kirk Johnson was known to have contacted a Minnesota doctor, Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg, to help Prince with treating his hip pain. Dr. Schulenberg met with Prince and prescribed him clonidine, hydroxyzine pamoate and diazepam, which were filled on April 20 at Walgreen’s on County Road 101 in Minnetonka.

According to court documents, Johnson was Prince’s bodyguard and close personal friend. He has been working with Prince since the 1980s,and was one of the few people who had unrestricted access to Paisley Park.

According to the documents, Johnson went to Walgreen’s and picked up Prince’s prescription medication. He told investigators this was the first time he had ever done something like that for Prince. During a search warrant executed at Paisley Park on April 21, the day Prince was found dead, a suitcase was found in Prince’s bedroom next to his bed. The suitcase contained prescription pill bottles in the name of Kirk Johnson, and a closer examination of those pill bottles revealed that not all the pills inside the containers were the pills listed on the prescription. The medications were prescribed by Dr. Schulenberg.

Carver County investigators and the DEA learned that Prince Rogers Nelson had no prescriptions issued to him and that Kirk Johnson had only one, oxycodone, which was prescribed on April 14 by Dr. Schulenberg, the same doctor who was at the scene of Paisley Park the day Prince died. Dr. Schulenberg admitted in a statement to a detective that he had prescribed Prince a prescription for oxycodone the same day as the emergency plane landing, but put the prescription in Kirk Johnson’s name for Prince’s privacy.

The death of Prince

Prince Rogers Nelson, 57, was found dead at his Paisley Park estate on April, 21, 2016. The Midwest Medical Examiner confirmed his death was caused by an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Deputies attempted CPR but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Last October, a court order extended the seal on the search warrants and accompanying documents involved in the Prince death investigation until April 17, 2017. Those documents were unsealed and made public Monday.

In addition to cataloging the tracing the source of the drugs recovered from Paisley Park, the search warrant reveal some other interesting details about Prince: