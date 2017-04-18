1 Book, 1 Community: Bringing The Community Together Through Reading

Local Libraries Announce 2017 Book Selection
Adam Ladwig

1 Book, 1 Community is a partnership between libraries in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo, as well as at NDSU, MSUM and Concordia, Moorhead Community Education and the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County.

The project centers around a single book for the year. This year’s choice is Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford. Librarian Lori West with the Fargo Public Library tells us about the book, and events centered on the book throughout the year.

You can find more information about this year’s book by visiting the 1 Book, 1 Community website here.

 

Related Post

NDSU Athletic Director Reacts to UND’s Move ...
Bison Basketball Gears up For Showdown with Fort W...
NDSU Women Fall Short on Senior Day
Dragon Women Win 14th Straight Game

You Might Like

Arrest Made in Fargo Stabbing

FARGO (KFGO) - A Fargo woman armed with a knife was arrested for a disturbance involving a knife that sent two people to the hospital. Fargo police responded to the call shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in… continue reading ›