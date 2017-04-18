1 Book, 1 Community: Bringing The Community Together Through Reading

Local Libraries Announce 2017 Book Selection

1 Book, 1 Community is a partnership between libraries in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo, as well as at NDSU, MSUM and Concordia, Moorhead Community Education and the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County.

The project centers around a single book for the year. This year’s choice is Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford. Librarian Lori West with the Fargo Public Library tells us about the book, and events centered on the book throughout the year.

You can find more information about this year’s book by visiting the 1 Book, 1 Community website here.