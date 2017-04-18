Andrew’s Law Ready to be Signed by Gov. Burgum

ND lawmakers have passed a measure that establishes protections for confidential drug informants.

BISMARCK, N.D. — Lawmakers in Bismarck are rushing to finish up the session by making decisions on a number of bills.

The action comes more than three years after 20-year-old college student Andrew Sadek was found dead in a river with a bullet in his head and a backpack of rocks tied to his body.

His parents lobbied lawmakers to pass legislation so that informants can be better informed of their legal options to understand the risks they may be taking.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Burgum.