Arrest Made in Fargo Stabbing

Fargo police responded to the call shortly before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 1700 block of 49th Street South.

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo woman armed with a knife was arrested for a disturbance involving a knife that sent two people to the hospital.

Sgt. Joel Erickson says the victims had the woman detained and disarmed when officers arrived. 57-year old Debra Madson is facing charges of aggravated domestic assault and terrorizing.

The man and woman injured were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. They know Madson.