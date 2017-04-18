Attorneys for St. Anthony Officer Accused of Fatal Shooting Claim They Won’t Get Fair Trial

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A police officer charged with shooting a black motorist is appealing a judge’s decision against moving his trial.

Attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez have asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to reverse the ruling.

They claim relentless and biased media coverage means Yanez won’t get a fair trial in Ramsey County.

Prosecutors have said moving the May 30 trial wouldn’t achieve anything because the case received widespread publicity.

Yanez has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter after fatally shooting Philando Castile last summer following a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.