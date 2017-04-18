Bemidji Assistant Principal Accused of Sex Talk with Children Resigns

The school board accepted the resignation of Brandon Bjerknes last night, just hours after he pleaded not guilty to two felony charges

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The assistant principal at Bemidji Middle School has resigned.

Bjerknes is accused of posing as a 13-year-old boy online to have sexual conversations with children.

The 34-year-old allegedly had email, Facebook and Snapchat accounts under the name “Brett Larson” claiming he was a student at a now-closed Duluth school.