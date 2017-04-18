City of Grand Forks Features “20 Years Stronger” Section on Its Website

Its website is featuring a section called "20 Years Stronger", highlighting the devastation the city overcame.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The city of Grand Forks is commemorating how far it’s come since the flood.

A spokesperson with the city says the feature is meant to show how Grand Forks is “stronger than ever before,” rather than the hardships the disaster brought.

You can find videos of city workers reflecting on the flood, and a timeline of how the city has improved its flood protection since 1997.

“President Clinton mentioned it,” said John Bernstrom, who is a communication specialist for the city. “He just said ‘you’ll be back stronger’, he kept using the term ‘stronger’ and it just came out of that. It’s 20 years later and we are stronger. We are 20 years stronger.”

The Grand Forks Public Library has a special exhibit showing the “before and after” of the 1997 flood.

To check out “20 Years Stronger”, click here.