Cone Zone: Traffic Lanes on I-29 at 32nd Ave South to Close

They say these interstate lanes will close during the middle of the day for a few hours throughout the next month

FARGO, N.D. — Project engineers say lanes on I-29 at 32nd Avenue South in Fargo may occasionally close.

But they don’t think it will have too much of an impact on rush hour traffic.

They say these interstate lanes will close during the middle of the day for a few hours throughout the next month.

Southbound lanes will be re-opened during evening rush hour and northbound lanes in the morning.

The southwest exit ramp is closed but a temporary ramp allowing southbound access was put in.

“At peak times, we’re probably affecting some traffic, and there’s some wait times,” said NDDOT Project Engineer, Justin Oss. “But, for the most part, it’s continuing to improve.”

“Don’t text,” said Jeremy Engquist with the city of Fargo. “Pay attention because things are happening fast. There’s signals, there’s things to watch for, there’s flaggers.”

They say the project is ahead of schedule thanks to favorable weather.