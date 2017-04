Fargo Police Investigate Attempted Home Invasion

Fargo Police say a woman on the 3500 block of 30th Avenue South told them she heard someone kicking her door around 4 a.m.

FARGO, N.D. — A homeowner is startled in the middle of the night by an attempted home break-in.

When she looked outside, she says she saw three men.

They fled as she called 911.

A police search didn’t turn up any trace of the men.

The woman told police she didn’t know the attempted intruders.