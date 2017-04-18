Gov. Burgum Signs Medical Marijuana Law

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Burgum has signed a comprehensive measure that regulates the state’s voter-approved medical marijuana initiative.

The Senate and the House earlier had gotten the needed two-thirds majority to amend the citizen initiative.

The measure, called the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act, won 65 percent voter approval in November.

It allows the use of marijuana as medicine for people who suffer from debilitating illnesses.

The voter-approved version allowed far more freedom for people to grow and smoke the plant.

Lawmakers removed provisions for growing it.