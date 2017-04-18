High Risk Sex Offender Gets Grand Forks Address

Alison Voorhees

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A high risk sex offender has moved to Grand Forks.

Anthony Rolland, 33, lives at 625 North 5th Street, Unit #2.

He was recently released from the James River Correctional Center.

Rolland has two convictions for Gross Sexual Imposition, once in 2001 and again in 2003.

He has a lifetime registration requirement.

